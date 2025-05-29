bunny7 in
Apple ICT3 offer evaluation
Got an offer from Apple from HW org. Here are the numbers-
Base: 179K
RSU: 228K /4
SignOn: 35K
YOE: close to 4
Can anything be done to increase the numbers?
Rate the offer.


boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Looks like a solid offer for an ICT3 at Apple. Do you have any competing offers you can use for leverage? And how much are you making right now at your current role?
1
bunny7Software Engineer
I had a competing offer. They mentioned what they are offering is out of band. I am not sure if that is the case
