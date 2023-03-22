Zeus007 in
Sr. Product Manager Salary
How much Salary should I quote if I want a Senior Product Manager job in NYC or SF ?
I have 7+ years of experience in Product management in India.
I do not have work visa at the moment.
I have worked in Fintech, TravelTech, MediaTech in India.
I have done my bachelor's in Engineering from India in 2013.
I am open to work fully remotely, from office & hybrid.
1. Both SF and NYC have pay transparency laws providing the full salary range on postings within those locations
2. The posted salary is what the company has allocated for that role, based on internal compensation that can be offered.
3. Total compensation within the pay range posted is dependent on interview performance which includes prior experience, skills displayed that meet and/or exceed the needs of the business, and the candidates expectations, which is why pay expectations are asked. You are not required to share past earnings as this is pay discrepancy
4. Specifically if you are seeking sponsorship and relocation, this is determined not only by overall organizational needs but team by team and role by role needs as well. You have to ask your recruiter if it is possible
5. Pay range is determined by industry and role and can vary depending on total comp structure. Levels.fyi gives full transparent ranges if you look up different organizations of interest.
I hope this helps. Good luck!