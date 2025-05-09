Job Question (help!)

Poll

Hi, I'm working a job now using Google Cloud Platform that pays low 60s and is 100% AI (machine learning/LLMs/data science). I got an offer from a company using Azure paying low 70s, with a chance to bump to low or mid 80s in a year-year and a half, but they only have a 35% focus on AI now. They're trying to prioritize AI, but it won't lead to much for a year, most of my work will be general Azure stuff.





I like working with ML/AI the most and have experience in it, but I don't know if it's worth it to stick with my company just for that. Should I switch companies for the pay increase or stay with my job for AI experience?