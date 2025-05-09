mlengineer50 in
Poll
Job Question (help!)
Hi, I'm working a job now using Google Cloud Platform that pays low 60s and is 100% AI (machine learning/LLMs/data science). I got an offer from a company using Azure paying low 70s, with a chance to bump to low or mid 80s in a year-year and a half, but they only have a 35% focus on AI now. They're trying to prioritize AI, but it won't lead to much for a year, most of my work will be general Azure stuff.
I like working with ML/AI the most and have experience in it, but I don't know if it's worth it to stick with my company just for that. Should I switch companies for the pay increase or stay with my job for AI experience?
Select one
13 participants
3
798
Sort by:
Available_Manner668Software Engineer
If AI/ML is what you genuinely enjoy and want to build a career around, staying could make sense, especially since hands-on experience in that space is still super valuable and can pay off long-term. That said, if your current company has limited growth or comp upside, the Azure offer might be worth taking, especially if they’re serious about ramping up AI work. You’d still be building cloud skills, and if you’re strategic, you can position yourself to lead AI efforts once they expand. Personally, I'd pick the Azure job here.
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,738