Are there any issues with respect to taking time off between two jobs?
I'm about to receive another offer. I want to take three months off in between. Is this perceived negatively in tech? Any advice for how to communicate / negotiate this? Or what I should be careful about?
bringeeRecruiter
It's going to be pretty dependent on the company/team. Usually there's no issue with taking time off between jobs if you're ready to start the new job when they make the offer, but securing the offer first and putting it off for 3 months is usually really difficult. Companies know it's a bad job market so they don't really have to wait if they don't want to
