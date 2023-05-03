Telephonica in  
Project Manager  

Electrical Engineering Master Electrician of Record compensation

Hello, what is the pay/salary range for an electical maintenance engineer who holds the master electrician of record within a company. Duties include: hardware requisition/uograde plan, print building, equipment commisioning/design, electrical installation/ project manager, electrical maintenance employee regulator, equipment support with enhansed trouble shooting... et el.

Thanks,
0
1265

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,454