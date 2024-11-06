probangs in
Data Engineer wants FAANG
Hi,
I am a data engineer working at a meh product company, the tech stack is mostly Azure, but dissatisfied with the micromanagement and stagnant growth.
I want to live the FAANG dream for once in my life. I am good at SQL, python but not in LLD/ HLD for data engineering. Can someone give me a roadmap/ approach?
Also, if Data Engineering is a no, I am okay to interview in the SDE roles too
casanovaGKTSoftware Engineer
Even I am looking for the same, I hope we both get the life what we dream for.
2
probangsData
Are you solving leetcode?
1
