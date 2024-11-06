Data Engineer wants FAANG

Hi,

I am a data engineer working at a meh product company, the tech stack is mostly Azure, but dissatisfied with the micromanagement and stagnant growth.

I want to live the FAANG dream for once in my life. I am good at SQL, python but not in LLD/ HLD for data engineering. Can someone give me a roadmap/ approach?

Also, if Data Engineering is a no, I am okay to interview in the SDE roles too