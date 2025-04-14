19g618l2gwwp1w in
Is it normal in tech to have directors who are great technically but have poor people management skills?
I am at a company where I can see that the directors and senior managers are poor at people management skills but may be good technically and do have high work hours.
Is this normal in tech?
TenuredGeekProduct Manager an hour ago
Normal? Yes, but I think the trade-off between people skills and technical skills might be too much to ask for unless you find a unicorn who's a beast with both. Realistically, in the tech world, you'll find more people who have technical skills than people skills (duh), but from a managerial perspective it makes sense from the higher-ups too to hire middle managers who are able to understand the technical concepts rather than just be good managers. Of course, technical skills and people skills aren't mutually exclusive, but my guess here is that from the higher-ups' perspective, it makes sense to index higher on technical competency rather than manager skills.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer an hour ago
Agree with everything you said. I wish I had more mentorship 😭😭
