Is it worth it to become a technical manager at Amazon?
I'm currently an L6 individual contributor RF designer but am thinking about applying for my manager's L6 position as he is taking another role.
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia14 hours ago
I mean, it depends on what you mean by worth it. You'll likely get paid more as a manager, but are you open to having to deal with more people problems rather than technical problems? Do you want to continue down the manager track instead of an IC track?
2
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google14 hours ago
Yeah, these are some good questions to ask. Considering that you're already an L6 IC, you're probably making pretty good money and I think it's worth sitting down with yourself and just asking what else you're looking for from a career. Of course, more money is always good, but are you in a position where you really NEED more money or is this more about the fit between you and the role?
1
