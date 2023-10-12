Gkmanchester14 in
I got laid off any referrals are appreciated!
Hi Folks,
I got laid off in July and took a sabatical to care for my newborn son. My last role was as a senior manager at a fortune 500 and the prior was as the Head of FP&A and first FP&A hire at a PE backed SaaS firm. I've got extensive experience leading GTM and Product finance & strategy at scale ($4B+) and also developing and implementing FP&A processes to support durable growth at younger firms. Any guidance or connections would be appreciated!
2
1189
Sort by:
Gkmanchester14Financial Analyst
I’m in San Diego, but had been communicating to manage my team in the Bay and remain open to traveling. Will shoot my resume over this afternoon. Thanks!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,502
Please forward your resume to Info@bloominbusinessconsultants.com