UJackman in
What EVs are good?
Regardless of the political context around Elon and Tesla, the cars themselves seem to have a lot of QC issues, so what other models are you all looking at?
41
10779
Sort by:
MelMadnessTechnical Program Manager
I've been a big Subaru enthusiast for a long time, so I'll wait until they iron out the Solterra, but I think hybrids are probably the best option for most people right now and Toyota seems to be leading the pack in that regard.
15
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,553