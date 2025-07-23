gdfb12 in
Do LeetCode interviews still make sense in the AI era?
With tools like ChatGPT and Copilot, it's getting harder to tell who’s genuinely solving problems vs. who’s getting help. Is it time we move on from LeetCode-style interviews and start evaluating engineers differently? What are your thoughts?
15
4415
jfzSoftware Engineer at Facebook
Even before AI they should have brought back in-person interviews. While I understand startups saving money, it’s super bizarre the bigger players have allowed this issue to persist for so long.
11
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Yeah, lowkey I agree with this. Considering companies are pushing for RTO anyway, I think it makes sense to have interviews IRL too.
7
