Feel like progression to higher salary isn't rewarding as expected?
Is it the law of diminishing returns?
I'm a director in San Diego, CA.
TC : 250k
The cost of living here is quite high. My wife does have a job but doesn't make a lot due to her background.
I feel like where I live is expensive and isn't worth it at all.
swiftwolfSoftware Engineering Manager a day ago
Base salary going over certain thresholds triggers higher tax rates, so what looks like a big increase in salary on paper often feels like a lot less in take home pay every month. And of course RSUs and Options don’t land in your pocket until they vest and after you sell or exercise them.
