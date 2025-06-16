19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Feel like progression to higher salary isn't rewarding as expected?

Is it the law of diminishing returns? 

I'm a director in San Diego, CA.
TC : 250k 

The cost of living here is quite high. My wife does have a job but doesn't make a lot due to her background. 

I feel like where I live is expensive and isn't worth it at all. 


swiftwolfSoftware Engineering Manager a day ago
Base salary going over certain thresholds triggers higher tax rates, so what looks like a big increase in salary on paper often feels like a lot less in take home pay every month. And of course RSUs and Options don’t land in your pocket until they vest and after you sell or exercise them.
