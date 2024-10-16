CAC in
C3.AI Improvements?
Interviewing for Sr Solutions Manager. Looking to understand if the company started to make shifts in a better direction. Then also any insight on total comp.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
I couldn't find anything for Sr. Solutions Manager, but here's a quick link to check out C3's comp for Solutions Architects https://www.levels.fyi/companies/c3ai/salaries/solution-architect From what I've seen on blind though, culture is pretty toxic. You might want to do some digging around that first.
