Sabbir Ahmed in
Do I have a future?
I'm 24, nocode consultant, hitting roughly $40k TC, from East Asia, this is well enough to live and survive with all bells and whistles here.
However, with the emergence of AI and the thin line that I'm on (if I lose the job, it'll be months if not another year until I get another)
gpt666Data Scientist
Of course you have a future. You are not your fucking job. Think about what else you enjoy and try to expand your skills.
