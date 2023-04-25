Maksym Rusnachenko in
C#, Angular Full stack Future
Hello everyone!
I'm currently learning C# .Net and thinking about learning Angular to try to get a Full stack position.
My questions are:
1. Is there a space to grow with C# and Angular?
2. If yes, what kind of pet-projects would be the best for my portfolio?
3. What technologies should I consider looking at?
Thank you!
Angular is also a good thing to pair with c# for side projects. Angular itself does not have a huge user base these days, but is used for a decent amount of corporate apps. The latest frontend framework in the C# space is called Blazor, which feels almost identical to angular. So learning Angular will put you in a good spot to either get an angular job or a blazor job later on.
I'd recommend starting with a full crud app. That will let you get a feel for the best parts of a c#/dotnet API like Entity Framework and API route management. Pair it with a relational sql database for the full database management experience. A to-do app or something like that would work.