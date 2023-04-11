AWS Solutions Architect Internship

I helped my friend who has no cloud experience to get an internship at AWS.





But when I applied for the internship, I got rejected. After that I applied for 8 internship positions and was rejected for all. I applied to these positions before layoffs began i.e Sept - Dec 2022





I have worked on AWS/Azure, did migration, DR, managed services for 3 years. Additionally i'm 4x AWS certified and Community Builder.





I really want to work at AWS. Let me know your thoughts.



















