AWS Solutions Architect Internship
I helped my friend who has no cloud experience to get an internship at AWS.
But when I applied for the internship, I got rejected. After that I applied for 8 internship positions and was rejected for all. I applied to these positions before layoffs began i.e Sept - Dec 2022
I have worked on AWS/Azure, did migration, DR, managed services for 3 years. Additionally i'm 4x AWS certified and Community Builder.
I really want to work at AWS. Let me know your thoughts.
MrSinister75Solution Architect
Count your blessings. Be careful what you wish for.
