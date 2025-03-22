Yogesh Garg in  
Comp Science versus Informatics

Hi,

My son has been accepted by a few schools for his undergrad. I don't fully understand the difference between Informatics and Comp Science majors as well as the importance of better rated colleges. Hence, looking for some advice from young SDE/SDMs from the US. Please vote and share some insights to help him make this critical decision. UW is one of the options and will be cheaper due to in state tuition.

