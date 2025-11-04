grant in  
Strategies for getting past the ATS

I’ve found a route at one of the Magnificent 7 that I’m a great fit for and matches my current responsibilities at my company, and I’m getting ready to submit a résumé. My doc is mostly up to date, butI haven’t really applied any techniques for getting past the automated Applicant Tracking System (ATS). A lot of what I see out there seems more like random advice than evidence based strategy. So, what do y’all do to give your submission a boost to get past screenings, aside from the obvious inside recommendation from a current employee?

nnmData Scientist  
Sucks to admit, but you’ve already answered your own question: insider recommendation carries waaaay more weight than how flowery you make the wording of your resume….

Source: have been on hiring/search committees
AlphaNomad13ML / AI  
I heard insider recommendations do hold that much weight anymore since they’re so frequent.

Are insider recommendations still important for faango (added OpenAI)

