grant in
Poll
Strategies for getting past the ATS
I’ve found a route at one of the Magnificent 7 that I’m a great fit for and matches my current responsibilities at my company, and I’m getting ready to submit a résumé. My doc is mostly up to date, butI haven’t really applied any techniques for getting past the automated Applicant Tracking System (ATS). A lot of what I see out there seems more like random advice than evidence based strategy. So, what do y’all do to give your submission a boost to get past screenings, aside from the obvious inside recommendation from a current employee?
Closed
130 participants
6
4134
Sort by:
2
AlphaNomad13ML / AI
I heard insider recommendations do hold that much weight anymore since they’re so frequent.
Are insider recommendations still important for faango (added OpenAI)
Are insider recommendations still important for faango (added OpenAI)
About
Public
Data Scientist
Members
8,410
Source: have been on hiring/search committees