AmazonianSde in
How hard relocating from Middle East to US?
I had a discussion internally with MS Recruiter about relocating from middle east to US.
She mentioned that most managers don’t have the budget for international transfer.
Is it related to the middle east only? Or it’s a worldwide policy from MS?
Any thoughts? What to do if i want to relocate?
1
1576
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Likely to be a team-specific or company-specific budget policy that's worldwide. US-based companies can't hire from North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Syria, Sudan, and the Crimean region of Ukraine, though because of a US policy forbidding companies from doing business with anyone in those countries.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,523