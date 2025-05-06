rpcpl0x in
Whats your average day as SWE in FAANG?
Curious how your days/weeks are structured, how you work, meetings, most/least favorite part of your job?
I'm 8 YOE working in healthcare where is relatively slow. Come in take some meetings, grind some leetcode, occasionally deal with politics - but not coding as much as I used to and missing it ( actively trying to get into more SWE heavy role)
TenuredGeek
My team works on backend systems for user-facing features, so the pace is pretty quick. Most days I’m coding 4+ hours, then the rest is meetings, design docs, and code reviews. I love the technical depth, but the least favorite part is when priorities shift fast and you lose a week of work to a pivot.
theras
Yeah, this is more of what my day looks like too. I feel like I’m either fully in the zone or spending days cleaning up after changing requirements. The variety keeps it interesting though
