My case went to HC at meta but now the recruiter is not reverting back.
It's been 3 weeks since my final interview at meta and when I followed up after one week, my meta recruiter informed me that my case is with HC and he will be meeting them for final decision. It's been 5 days and now I am not getting any revert back from him. Does this mean that I got rejected in HC meeting and as recruiters have high volume of applications they just skip to inform after rejection?
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
They should definitely be following up with a decision, regardless. I'd just keep in touch with them every so often with a soft check in. It's a holiday week this week in the US too, so that could also be causing some delays.
