Pinterest Offer – Total Compensation in North Carolina
Hey folks, I’ve got an offer from Pinterest and was wondering what the total comp looks like for the North Carolina location. Levels.fyi shows ~320k TC—does that apply everywhere or vary by region? If it’s regional, I’d love to know what to expect for NC so I can negotiate.
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI
Looks like the majority of the data points for Pinterest are coming from other locations than North Carolina, so while the numbers are helpful in some way, I'd suggest looking at something like the heatmap tool and checking how much North Carolina pays compared to other locations and doing some of your own math there. https://www.levels.fyi/heatmap/
