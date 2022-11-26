newhorizon in
Thoughts on joining Trip Advisor
I have an offer for a backend position. Not expecting layoffs in my current org. I like the job profile in TA. Also hear their work life balance and culture is nice.
Any advice? Or does anyone known if TA has plans to cut jobs?
19f7trd6fjes8jkSoftware Engineer
Has Trip Advisor had any layoffs already? If anything, their good WLB make them a slight risk in this economy,
1
newhorizonBackend Software Engineer
They didn’t have one recently. There was one back in 2020 time frame I think. Wondering if any company insider here would know if anything such is in plans.
