Vgandhi13 in
Resume template
Hey everyone, I'm currently a sophomore at UMass. I'm planning on applying for SWE intern rules for next summer. I have been using Jake's résumé so far but someone recently told me that latex resumes don't parse through the ATS a lot of times. Can someone confirm if it this is true? Additionally do you recommend using word instead to make the résumé? Thanks!
13
6653
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
https://www.resume.lol/templates Take a peek there for some ATS-friendly resumes. I think it was made by a user on here and Levels also has an official template they recommend too
2
ayuszhComputer Science
Yes, and I have edited that Parth Patel's Resume and made it more good looking
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482