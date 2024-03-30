Computer Science: yes or no?

Poll

Hey everyone, I am going to finish High School in the summer of 2025 and I want to study computer science. With all the lay-offs and now also big changes in AI, I am unsure if Computer science is still the right option. I always wanted to go into tech and become a SWE, but I don't want to study something where I won't be able to find a job, or where will be replaced by AI 10 or 20 years from now.

Any advice and thoughts on this?

Thank you