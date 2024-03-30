Rindfich in
Poll
Computer Science: yes or no?
Hey everyone, I am going to finish High School in the summer of 2025 and I want to study computer science. With all the lay-offs and now also big changes in AI, I am unsure if Computer science is still the right option. I always wanted to go into tech and become a SWE, but I don't want to study something where I won't be able to find a job, or where will be replaced by AI 10 or 20 years from now.
Any advice and thoughts on this?
Thank you
Closed
366 participants
21
4555
Sort by:
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack
While I wouldn’t advice against finishing your CS course, I would like to add this that AI can’t replace developers, not anytime soon and maybe in 500 to 1000 years, the current AI models we have today are more of a tool than a complete software developer that a company can completely rely on, they’re just like calculators, there are still thousands of jobs that will be opened to you when you’re out of school even in big tech companies, so no need to panic, you can complete your studies it will serve as a great addition to your resume and it will always help you tick the education box in job applications and also give you an edge
7
OsuolaleSoftware Engineer
Great advice thank you 😊
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,522