travelguru88
I’m about to start my first junior.net developer position. Any advice for a newbie???
What's up guys as my title states? I'm about to start my first junior software developer position. It is my very first role. I will be working within the.net framework. I don't know what to expect, but I'm happy that I have the role and it pays very well. The crazy part is I'm still in college. I'm only a junior and I've already received the position. They seem very eager to teach me in for me to learn. The development team is only two other dev's and myself.
Any advice for me let me know???
madscience
Be a sponge. Learn and absorb as much as you can. Also get exposure and learn the other functions in your company. That really helped accelerate my career. Understanding how your teams interact, who owns what, how it all works in the big picture, etc. is really invaluable.
travelguru88
Thank you
