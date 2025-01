I’m about to start my first junior.net developer position. Any advice for a newbie???

What's up guys as my title states? I'm about to start my first junior software developer position. It is my very first role. I will be working within the.net framework. I don't know what to expect, but I'm happy that I have the role and it pays very well. The crazy part is I'm still in college. I'm only a junior and I've already received the position. They seem very eager to teach me in for me to learn. The development team is only two other dev's and myself.