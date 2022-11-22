asalesmanager in
Do you think pm's have the most stressful job in tech rn?
I had a argument with someone who's a pm and they said they had the most stressful job at the company rn. I find that hard to believe but i may be convinced. What do you guys think? imo, sales has the most stressful job at the company since we are the ones who are paid to get everyone else paid.
kermitsProduct Manager
I have an interesting take- I would say in orgs that lack quality people management leadership, PM's do in fact have the toughest role and thats because no one knows wtf they are doing and make decisions in siloes that PM's have to breakthrough so things get moving across the org. -signed, a PM
