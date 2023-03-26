Zeus007 in
Harvard MBA
I am thinking of applying to HBS MBA next year. I have all my experience in India in Product management of 7 years. What will make my application really really strong ?
I am targeting 750+ GMAT.
GhostInTheAirAnalytic
What’s your undergrad gpa? What’s the major? And any major achievements?
Zeus007Product Manager
CGPA 7.27 out of 10. Computer Science. Started two startups. 7 years of experience in Product Management. Two times worked as Sr. PM. Done consulting too into Product management.
