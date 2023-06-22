Gyumin in  
NY based AI engineer opportunity alert

Hey what’s up?
Our company (Momenti,Inc.) is hiring for computer vision AI engineer. We have interactive media engine and applying latest generative AI on our engine :) Feel free to DM or send your resume to dq.choi@momenti.tv we are doing hybrid (2days WFH, and located near SOHO, NY) https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3609485568
Netlogiccc 
Do y’all have any entry level positions?
1
