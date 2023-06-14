BrianDGJR in
When should I apply for an internship?
I started my bachelor's for UX design last October at Full Sail University. ⛵️ I am a bit older than most of my classmates - 33 - and would love to start getting industry experience. Is it too soon to start looking 🤔? Any sage advice would help. 😃
AdelyashakhBusiness Administration & Management
If you want to increase your chances then you need to apply as soon as applications open. Many big companies start recruiting late july
