BrianDGJR  
User Experience / Human Computer Interaction (HCI)  

When should I apply for an internship?

I started my bachelor's for UX design last October at Full Sail University. ⛵️ I am  a bit older than most of my classmates - 33 - and would love to start getting industry experience. Is it too soon to start looking 🤔?  Any sage advice would help. 😃 
Adelyashakh  
If you want to increase your chances then you need to apply as soon as applications open. Many big companies start recruiting late july
