Ghast in
Poll
SWE 1 Charles Schwab VS GEICO
Charles Schwab(Don't need to relocate) 88K + 2000 Signon Bonus + 8800 performance bonus Location - Southlake/Westlake TX Hybrid
GEICO 109k + 5k fully remote, I'm based in Texas
Thoughts?
Just want a chill job, and good money, looking to job hop as well in the future.
Both offers are for new grad development programs
Closed
394 participants
18
5480
Sort by:
mattblueSoftware Engineer
Controversial, but I think as a new grad it is critical you go in person and learn from more senior people. In the long term I think it will benefit you more than a salary bump and working from home
37
YournotthatguySoftware Engineer
Facts!
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,577