SWE 1 Charles Schwab VS GEICO

Charles Schwab(Don't need to relocate) 88K + 2000 Signon Bonus + 8800 performance bonus Location - Southlake/Westlake TX  Hybrid

GEICO 109k + 5k fully remote, I'm based in Texas 

Thoughts?

Just want a chill job, and good money, looking to job hop as well in the future.

Both offers are for new grad development programs 

mattblueSoftware Engineer  
Controversial, but I think as a new grad it is critical you go in person and learn from more senior people. In the long term I think it will benefit you more than a salary bump and working from home
37
YournotthatguySoftware Engineer  
Facts!
1

