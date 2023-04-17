Vista in  
Technical Program Manager  

Investments in semiconductor and clean tech almost double from 2021

I thought this was an interesting article, it mentions huge investments in semiconductor and clean tech companies and I've heard a few friends (and people on this forum) interviewing/getting jobs at some of those companies.

bringeeRecruiter  
No surprise there! With Biden's new subsidies, it's a hot market. Also anecdotally, some of my recruiting friends who got laid off from FAANG ended up getting jobs in industrial jobs
bringeeRecruiter  
Archive link since it paywalled me after I saw it once lol: https://archive.ph/ukExj
3

