Investments in semiconductor and clean tech almost double from 2021
I thought this was an interesting article, it mentions huge investments in semiconductor and clean tech companies and I've heard a few friends (and people on this forum) interviewing/getting jobs at some of those companies.
No surprise there! With Biden's new subsidies, it's a hot market. Also anecdotally, some of my recruiting friends who got laid off from FAANG ended up getting jobs in industrial jobs
Archive link since it paywalled me after I saw it once lol: https://archive.ph/ukExj
