Dex001 in
Confusion on Career gap!
I am currently a final year student from a second grade college. I want to join in any IIT's through GATE examination. I am also currently working as an intern with PPO in a startup. But, my current GATE score didn't get me into an IIT. So, I thought why don't we give another attempt. My problem is, should I take a complete year without any job to fully focus on GATE or should I study along with work. Is it ok if we took a year career gap ?
rkjazzSoftware Engineer
Same here brother, I am also confused as I am not getting any good IIT. But, I would say that if your concepts are pretty clear, I think you can manage your time at least 2-3 hrs consistently every day, and that would definitely help you get into old IITs. But if your concepts are not clear, I would say you give one year of grace to yourself, and grab all concepts perfectly (coz since 2-3 yrs, GATE questions are more concept-based and full of MSQ's).
