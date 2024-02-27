Confusion on Career gap!

I am currently a final year student from a second grade college. I want to join in any IIT's through GATE examination. I am also currently working as an intern with PPO in a startup. But, my current GATE score didn't get me into an IIT. So, I thought why don't we give another attempt. My problem is, should I take a complete year without any job to fully focus on GATE or should I study along with work. Is it ok if we took a year career gap ?