Hasbro laying off 20%, nearly 1100
Non-Paywalled Article: https://archive.ph/WgHC6
I know it's not directly related to tech industry, necessarily, but I think it's interesting to see some of the similarities with tech, especially with the reasoning behind why they're performing poorly.
Seems like a lot of CEOs like to blame market conditions instead of admitting they've invested in the wrong areas. Hasbro stock has been steadily declining post-pandemic, while competitors like Mattel have been doing fine.
UltraboostTechnical Program Manager
Really hate seeing all of these pre-Christmas layoffs, especially from a retail company like Hasbro that should, theoretically, do well enough this season. This 20% is also on top of the roughly 10% earlier this year, so they're cutting almost a third of the company in the last year.
