Is Microsoft hiring?
Ive just been referred for some roles but I heard through my network that they are not hiring and only about 1k key roles across the company have been identified as critical and are available for hire.
Anyone have any insight into how true this is?
Solution Architect
Thanks please fill us in with what you find. I’ve applied for Andre roles I was referred for and not heard anything for about a week.
I will check to see who is hiring right now.