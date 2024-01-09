ddoc in  
Solution Architect  

Is Microsoft hiring?

Ive just been referred for some roles but I heard through my network that they are not hiring and only about 1k key roles across the company have been identified as critical and are available for hire.


Anyone have any insight into how true this is?

5
4157
Sort by:
JesselsnerRecruiter  
Also they are all but officially close from thanksgiving until after NYE, I have a ton of contacts there - leaders throughout cloud and enterprise, azure, and other engineering orgs.

I will check to see who is hiring right now.
7
ddocSolution Architect  
Thanks please fill us in with what you find. I’ve applied for Andre roles I was referred for and not heard anything for about a week.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,522