Is that an offer?

I passed on-site at PayPal, and a few days later, I received a Virtual On-site Follow-up asking "if you are available to meet for a few minutes today or next week on Tuesday to go over the positive virtual onsite interview results."
Do you think it's an offer?
UPD: I received an offer
mctang719Software Engineer
It’s most likely good. So they can put you in an excited surprised state and ask you “is there any TC you have in mind?” “Do you have any competing offer?” “Here’s what I can give you, you ok with it?”
1
mrrobot1413Android
I mean I hope so, but they could've said it in a more happy way like we want to discuss an offer with you
