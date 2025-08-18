Average YoE vs Level at FAANG

With AI affecting the market the way that it has, we've seen YoE become more and more decoupled from one's level. It's not as clear cut where longer tenure = higher level.





That being said, running the numbers, I came across some interesting insights across the different FAANG companies. From across 40,000 submissions, here's what the data says:





Average YoE for each level in this order:

Entry Level → Software Engineer → Senior Engineer → Staff Engineer

Meta: 1.5, 4.02, 8.39, 11.98

Google: 3.11, 5.52, 9.36, 12.6

Apple: 2.03, 4.17, 9.45, 14.49

Netflix: 1.87, 4.93, 11.8, 16.4

Amazon: 2.09, 6.26, 11.3, 16.38





Takeaways:

Across every level, Meta seems to have the lowest average YoE for their engineers, meaning Meta likely indexes higher on impact and skill as opposed to longer tenure (although the two are linked, of course).

Netflix seems to have a lower bar for the first two engineering levels, but quickly becomes a bit more selective at Senior and Staff levels, requiring ~4 years more when compared to Meta.

On the other hand, Google seems to have a higher bar for their earlier levels but gets a little more lax for their Senior and Staff Engineer levels, being on the lower end for average years of experience.



