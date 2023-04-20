mannyaalonso in
Looking for a referral
I'm a software engineer with experience in React, JavaScript, MongoDB, Postgres, Python, Flask, ChatGPT and Firebase. Currently, I'm working on a contract basis with a basketball startup in Atlanta, building a website to streamline their weekly games. I've built eight other projects in the past and I'm looking for a job referral that aligns with my skills and experience.
TBirdSoftware Engineer
One red flag is the experience you state about ChatGPT. It’s so new and changing so much you should probably say “familiarity with ChatGPT” not experienced. Just a suggestion as you’ll be grilled.
mannyaalonsoSoftware Engineer
Thanks for the tip I’ll definitely change that! I guess I meant using the API for the stock app I built.
