Which offer would ya take? Any advice would be great.
Offer 1: Datadog
- Base Salary: $185,000
- Annual RSUs: ~$60,000
- Bonus: $10,000
- Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$255,000
Offer 2: MongoDB
- Base Salary: $170,000
- Annual RSUs: ~$75,000
- Bonus: $15,000
- Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$260,000
Offer 3: Uber
- Base Salary: $180,000
- Annual RSUs: ~$50,000
- Bonus: $20,000
- Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$250,000
Offer 4: Amazon
- Base Salary: $185,000
- Annual RSUs: ~$20,000
- Sign on Bonus: $95,000
- Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$300,000
YOE: 3.5
therasSoftware Engineer 10 hours ago
no cause how are you getting 4 offers in this market 😭 you're just too cracked man
18
MoneyDeathSoftware Engineer 10 hours ago
Lmao, I’m not that cracked.
2
