Which offer would ya take? Any advice would be great.

Offer 1: Datadog


  • Base Salary: $185,000
  • Annual RSUs: ~$60,000
  • Bonus: $10,000
  • Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$255,000

Offer 2: MongoDB


  • Base Salary: $170,000
  • Annual RSUs: ~$75,000
  • Bonus: $15,000
  • Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$260,000



Offer 3: Uber


  • Base Salary: $180,000
  • Annual RSUs: ~$50,000
  • Bonus: $20,000
  • Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$250,000

Offer 4: Amazon 


  • Base Salary: $185,000
  • Annual RSUs: ~$20,000
  • Sign on Bonus: $95,000
  • Estimated Total Compensation (Year 1): ~$300,000

YOE: 3.5


therasSoftware Engineer 10 hours ago
no cause how are you getting 4 offers in this market 😭 you're just too cracked man
18
MoneyDeathSoftware Engineer 10 hours ago
Lmao, I’m not that cracked.
2

