How Can I Use Levels.fyi to Benchmark My First Tech Job Offer?
Hi everyone
I recently received my first tech job offer, and I want to make sure I understand whether the compensation package is fair. I’ve been exploring Levels.fyi to get a better idea of salary ranges, equity, and total compensation at different companies, but I’m a bit unsure how to use the data effectively.
Specifically, I’d like advice on:
- How to interpret the salary and equity numbers on Levels.fyi for entry-level and Level 3–4 positions.
- How to compare offers across different companies, especially when they include different combinations of base salary, bonuses, and stock options.
- Tips for using Levels.fyi data to prepare for negotiations or to decide whether an offer is reasonable.
- Any common mistakes beginners make when relying on Levels.fyi data, and how to avoid them.
If you’ve used Levels.fyi for your first offer or early-career negotiation, I’d love to hear:
- How you benchmarked your package
- What metrics or insights were most helpful
Any advice for someone new trying to make sense of all the numbers
Thanks in advance for sharing your experiences and tips!
BrianHuman Resources at Levels.fyi
Hey there, Brian from Levels.fyi here! Happy to share a few tips from our coaches who help clients negotiate their offers. If you want to check out more and get more hands on help negotiating, I'd suggest checking out our service here: https://www.levels.fyi/services/. - Generally, look at Total Compensation numbers but also understand that different companies are going to have different philosophies and different competitors. Smaller companies and startups aren't trying to compete with FAANG for talent, so their compensation is often smaller and not as comparable from a market rate standpoint. - Our data is best used to help you understand trends in compensation and help you benchmark your potential market rate. It is not a definitive compensation range or a guarantee that a company will make you a certain offer. - Try to avoid referencing our data during the negotiations. Recruiting and HR teams easily refute it by saying they can't consider crowdsourced online data. In addition, most companies will have a compensation planning team, meaning they do their own research on benchmarking compensation and know what they want to pay employees, so they're always going to be more comfortable in their own findings, rather than on online data. - Use our data to help you figure out what is an appropriate number to push for and make sure you can back up the negotiation with data, leverage, and any justification to WHY you're negotiating.
