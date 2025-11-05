How Can I Use Levels.fyi to Benchmark My First Tech Job Offer?

Hi everyone





I recently received my first tech job offer, and I want to make sure I understand whether the compensation package is fair. I’ve been exploring Levels.fyi to get a better idea of salary ranges, equity, and total compensation at different companies, but I’m a bit unsure how to use the data effectively.





Specifically, I’d like advice on:





How to interpret the salary and equity numbers on Levels.fyi for entry-level and Level 3–4 positions.





How to compare offers across different companies, especially when they include different combinations of base salary, bonuses, and stock options.





Tips for using Levels.fyi data to prepare for negotiations or to decide whether an offer is reasonable.





Any common mistakes beginners make when relying on Levels.fyi data, and how to avoid them.





If you’ve used Levels.fyi for your first offer or early-career negotiation, I’d love to hear:





How you benchmarked your package

What metrics or insights were most helpful





Any advice for someone new trying to make sense of all the numbers





Thanks in advance for sharing your experiences and tips!