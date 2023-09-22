What is going on in the SWE Job market?!

I used to be able to secure 10/10 interviews a year or two ago, but now I cant even get an initial screener- I have sent out nearly 50 applications in the last couple months and literally only recieved one screener request, every other one was left unreplied and a few were denied with any sort of follow up.





And before you ask yes i fit every qualification on every one of the postings, so Im not aiming too high. I also have 15 years experience. What gives?