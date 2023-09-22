psidev in
What is going on in the SWE Job market?!
I used to be able to secure 10/10 interviews a year or two ago, but now I cant even get an initial screener- I have sent out nearly 50 applications in the last couple months and literally only recieved one screener request, every other one was left unreplied and a few were denied with any sort of follow up.
And before you ask yes i fit every qualification on every one of the postings, so Im not aiming too high. I also have 15 years experience. What gives?
No I believe it. I’ve been in the market for a little while and have applied and they come back and say it’s already filled yet it’s sitting on the website with the appearance that they’re openings! So do not take it with a grain of salt it’s 100% facts games are being played. Y’all better recognize
Moreover, a recruiter friend of mine told me that some companies will still post jobs on various job boards to give the impression that they are doing well and thus need to expand their headcount. I’m not sure how valid that view is so take it with a grain of salt.