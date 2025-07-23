Michael Bastos in
Fascinating insight on Anthropic’s latest research on model distillation
https://alignment.anthropic.com/2025/subliminal-learning/
What this research really points to is the idea that no model can ever be truly identical, not even distilled ones. If this research holds, then every model is its own unique entity, shaped by inherited traits but distinct in execution, almost like how children inherit genetics from parents but are never exact copies.
That means model reproducibility may be more illusion than reality, what we’re really doing is passing down learned behaviors, not replicating systems. It’s a sobering thought when it comes to debugging, auditing, or even trusting model behavior at scale.
3
887
Sort by:
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
I feel like we're at an interesting inflection point, at least in terms of AI adoption on the public scale, where it's no longer some novel tool to use with precaution but instead a real source of truth--and that's dangerous. Before, when ChatGPT first came out, it was just kinda cool to mess with it and see what kinds of answers it could pop out, but we'd always verify the answers with Google and "real" sources. Now though, it's much more common to just ask Claude something and trust whatever it spits out.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
813,523