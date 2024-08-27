YUHIYOL in  
Technical Program Manager  

Apple CFO Maestri to Step Down

https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-finance-chief-luca-maestri-step-down-2024-08-26/


Pretty interesting bit from that article: "(Parekh) will need to continue the prudent capital management, but may also be tasked with restarting Apple's exploration of complimentary acquisitions."


Could mean good news for overall market conditions 👀

Notyourmanager 
Prepare for layoffs.
4
JacquoJihnsonProject Manager  
Already WIP. Not layoffs per se but silently throwing FTEs into the PIP grease en masses
1

