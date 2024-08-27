YUHIYOL in
Apple CFO Maestri to Step Down
https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-finance-chief-luca-maestri-step-down-2024-08-26/
Pretty interesting bit from that article: "(Parekh) will need to continue the prudent capital management, but may also be tasked with restarting Apple's exploration of complimentary acquisitions."
Could mean good news for overall market conditions 👀
Notyourmanager
Prepare for layoffs.
JacquoJihnsonProject Manager
Already WIP. Not layoffs per se but silently throwing FTEs into the PIP grease en masses
