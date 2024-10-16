Zxrt in
Current Tech Job Market Situation
I just got layoff in early September 2024, applying hundreds of job only got 2 interviews. Having 5 years experience specialized in Backend side, with Multi National Companies in resume.
Is the current market really that bad in Southeast Asia? Or thats because now is end year, so not much job opening.
moomieData Scientist
In the US things are starting to pick up again. Previously I wouldn't have gotten any interviews, and I just got 5 in a week with large tech companies. The backlog on major tech companies is starting to weigh on them. I know people who were fired from Meta and Google now getting big return offers that exceed their previous salary
ZxrtSoftware Engineer
How long does it take for them to rebounce back?
