Project Manager learning resources needed!

Hello Project Managers!

I'm looking for professional development resources to enhance my project management skills, particularly within the pharmaceutical R&D or diagnostics space. I'm especially interested in learning how other pharmaceutical, diagnostics, or medical device companies support the growth and development of their project managers. However, I haven’t had much luck finding relevant insights.

If you have any resources, recommendations, or experiences to share, I’d greatly appreciate it! Additionally, any guidance on advancing to a Senior Project Manager or Project Director role would be incredibly valuable.

Thanks in advance!