Project Manager learning resources needed!
Hello Project Managers!
I'm looking for professional development resources to enhance my project management skills, particularly within the pharmaceutical R&D or diagnostics space. I'm especially interested in learning how other pharmaceutical, diagnostics, or medical device companies support the growth and development of their project managers. However, I haven’t had much luck finding relevant insights.
If you have any resources, recommendations, or experiences to share, I’d greatly appreciate it! Additionally, any guidance on advancing to a Senior Project Manager or Project Director role would be incredibly valuable.
Thanks in advance!
DoIta day ago
There is no magic in PM in a specific domain. I've been working for Crop Protection reasearch for 3 years, and would say that at start I barely understood the domain and just delivered the SoW we had. Now I have much better awareness how R&D cycle is built, and it helps to reduce the waste and deliver faster. Probably, you need some domain-specific learning?
