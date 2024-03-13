movingtotech in
Question
I have been working in finance for 2 years, and am now a commercial portfolio manager looking to transition into tech. I work in Texas but would like to move to San Jose area or San Diego. I am curious if a product manager role would be a good fit/if anyone has heard of someone transitioning from a finance role to a tech role. Would appreciate any advice as I start this new process. Thanks in advance.
vtechComputer Science
PdM doesn’t immediately strike me as a directly relatable/applicable role for your experience. You’d probably be more likely to join in an operational/program management role at first. Being a tech PM requires you to have a decent amount of knowledge about technical products which it does not seem would apply to your prior experience.
