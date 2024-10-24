johndoe1998 in
Poll
Autodesk SDE Offer
I have 4 years of experience back in India. This offer is after my masters in the US. Converted after an internship
Do YOE from India count? If yes, how much should the ideal pay be
Location - San Francisco, but remote so I can work anywhere in california
Base - 142,400
Stocks - 45000 (3 years vesting)
Sign on - 7000
appsciforlifeML / AI
Location?
1
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
+1, cannot evaluate this without a location
