Autodesk SDE Offer

I have 4 years of experience back in India. This offer is after my masters in the US. Converted after an internship

Do YOE from India count? If yes, how much should the ideal pay be

Location - San Francisco, but remote so I can work anywhere in california

Base - 142,400
Stocks - 45000 (3 years vesting)
Sign on - 7000


5
2268
appsciforlifeML / AI  
Location?
1
eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
+1, cannot evaluate this without a location

