Did you take a pay cut or get a raise with your new job?

Curious for people who started a new job in these past couple of years.


Did you end up taking a pay cut or did you get more than you were previously making?

NumbersManBusiness Analyst  
Probably the same story as a lot of people, got laid off, took like a 20% pay cut just to find work. That said, my new job is significantly better than my old one, so I'd say it was a fair payoff for me.
