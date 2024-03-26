HR5HR in
Poll
Did you take a pay cut or get a raise with your new job?
Curious for people who started a new job in these past couple of years.
Did you end up taking a pay cut or did you get more than you were previously making?
NumbersManBusiness Analyst
Probably the same story as a lot of people, got laid off, took like a 20% pay cut just to find work. That said, my new job is significantly better than my old one, so I'd say it was a fair payoff for me.
