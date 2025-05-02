forced2 in  
Data Scientist  

Poll

AWS Promotion Blocked

I’ve been at AWS for 3 years — started in the graduate program, then moved into an AI/ML consulting role. Based on role guidelines, I can give examples of how I’m already performing at L5 for every criteria.

In my recent review, I was rated as “meets L4 bar,” though I suspect limited context from my new manager (my previous one left mid-cycle) influenced the outcome.

Complicating things: AWS now requires exceeding the bar twice before you’re considered for promotion. And even then, promotions are subject to a fixed quota per level — last year, no one was promoted to L5 because the quota was set to zero.

So even if I perform at L5, I may not be eligible for promotion for 2–3 years due to policy.

I do like AWS because of the diversity in projects, good pay (for L4) and because its fully remote.

What would you do?

Select one

94 participants

2
1533
Sort by:
shinyporygonSoftware Engineer  
Well that is pretty tough. My advice? If you feel ready for the next role, go find it. Find an opening you’d be truly happy leaving AWS for. You can take your time, since you’re already employed, and waiting a couple cycles for promotion anyways. If you find the job, you can bring it to your manager as a negotiating tool to get L5. If it works, you got what you wanted. If it doesn’t, well you have what you wanted at a new company. Imo this approach gives you the most options since the management situation you found yourself in is less than ideal.
4
forced2Data Scientist  
Appreciate it.

About

Public

Tech

Members

751,724