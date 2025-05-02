AWS Promotion Blocked

Poll

I’ve been at AWS for 3 years — started in the graduate program, then moved into an AI/ML consulting role. Based on role guidelines, I can give examples of how I’m already performing at L5 for every criteria.

In my recent review, I was rated as “meets L4 bar,” though I suspect limited context from my new manager (my previous one left mid-cycle) influenced the outcome.

Complicating things: AWS now requires exceeding the bar twice before you’re considered for promotion. And even then, promotions are subject to a fixed quota per level — last year, no one was promoted to L5 because the quota was set to zero.

So even if I perform at L5, I may not be eligible for promotion for 2–3 years due to policy.

I do like AWS because of the diversity in projects, good pay (for L4) and because its fully remote.

What would you do?