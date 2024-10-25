Justin Michael Zhang in
What's wrong with software this year?
I've been experiencing a lot of bugs especially with video gaming...
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Too many layoffs. Like, I'm not even kidding. Every CEO has been trying to figure out how many people they can lay off before the stock price tanks. A few have Found Out (Boeing, Crowdstrike). For most, the quality of consumer-grade software has noticeably declined without creating catastrophic consequences.
